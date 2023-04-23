Home>>
Mongolia holds 16th "Chinese Bridge" contest for secondary school students
(Xinhua) 16:52, April 23, 2023
ULAN BATOR, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The final round of the 16th edition of the "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign secondary school students was held here Saturday.
Under the theme "Fly High With Chinese," a total of 22 finalists from nine schools across Mongolia showcased their Chinese language skills and understanding of the Chinese culture through speeches, quizzes, and cultural performances.
Enkhmaa Bolor-Od, a student from the Khishig secondary school in the national capital Ulan Bator, won the contest and was qualified to represent Mongolia at the final "Chinese Bridge" competition in China.
