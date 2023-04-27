Kenya launches Chinese language training program for disciplined forces

Xinhua) 13:37, April 27, 2023

NAIROBI, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The inaugural Chinese language training program tailor-made for the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) was launched Wednesday in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, marking a significant milestone in efforts to enhance Sino-Kenyan cultural ties.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian said the launch of the first Chinese language training program for disciplined forces was a giant step toward strengthening bonds of friendship and mutual understanding between Chinese and Kenyan citizens.

Zhou added that by embracing the Chinese language, Kenya's disciplined forces will act as a bridge for promoting people-to-people exchanges while injecting vitality into the existing bilateral cooperation.

Conceived in March through a partnership between the University of Nairobi's Confucius Institute and Kenya Defense Forces School of Education and Languages, the inaugural Chinese language training program has already enlisted 26 soldiers drawn from diverse cadres.

The year-long course aims to improve Chinese language proficiency among Kenya's disciplined forces, expose them to the Asian nation's culture and place them at the heart of efforts to foster cultural diplomacy.

Besides undertaking the one-year intensive Chinese language course from Monday to Friday, the 26 military soldiers will be visiting the University of Nairobi's Confucius Institute on a weekly basis to experience Chinese culture, including opera, calligraphy and martial arts.

Currently, the soldiers are finalizing the level one syllabus of the Chinese language proficiency course, and will soon enroll for level two by December. They are expected to take the new Chinese Proficiency Test (HSK 3) and those who excel will be eligible for further studies in China.

Fredrick Leuria, the assistant chief of the KDF in charge of Operations, Planning, Doctrine and Training, hailed the launch of the first Chinese language training program for the disciplined forces, adding that it will elevate China-Kenya diplomatic ties to a new level.

Leuria urged men and women in uniform to strive for proficiency in spoken and written Mandarin since it will improve their competence in a rapidly globalizing workplace.

The launch was attended by senior Kenyan military officials, cadets and tutors.

