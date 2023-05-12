Home>>
Soldiers hoist and load air-defense missiles
(China Military Online) 09:15, May 12, 2023
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command hoist and load air-defense missiles during a recent force-on-force live exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lu Yujiang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.