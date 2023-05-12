We Are China

Soldiers hoist and load air-defense missiles

China Military Online) 09:15, May 12, 2023

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command hoist and load air-defense missiles during a recent force-on-force live exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lu Yujiang)

