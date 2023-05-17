Home>>
Military trucks in long-distance maneuver operation
(China Military Online) 09:44, May 17, 2023
Military trucks attached to a transport regiment under the PLA Xizang Military Command zigzag on the mountainous road during a recent long-distance maneuver operation in plateau area. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Hong)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
