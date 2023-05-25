Home>>
Fighter jets participate in flight training
(China Military Online) 09:01, May 25, 2023
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command soars into the air during a flight training exercise on May 11, 2023. (eng.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)
Photos
