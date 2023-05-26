Home>>
Type-055 guided-missile destroyers steam in formation
(China Military Online) 09:32, May 26, 2023
Type-055 guided-missile destroyers Xianyang (Hull 108) and Zunyi (Hull 107) attached to a naval destroyer flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam in formation during a joint maritime drill on May 7, 2023. The four-day joint drill focused on subjects of weapon handling, damage control, warship maneuver in formation, etc., in a bid to improve the troops' quick response and coordination capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)
