Type-055 guided-missile destroyers steam in formation

China Military Online) 09:32, May 26, 2023

Type-055 guided-missile destroyers Xianyang (Hull 108) and Zunyi (Hull 107) attached to a naval destroyer flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam in formation during a joint maritime drill on May 7, 2023. The four-day joint drill focused on subjects of weapon handling, damage control, warship maneuver in formation, etc., in a bid to improve the troops' quick response and coordination capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

