China's Air Force aerobatics team performs at LIMA 2023 in Langkawi, Malaysia

Xinhua) 15:48, May 26, 2023

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's August 1st aerobatics team performs at the 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2023) in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

