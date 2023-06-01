Home>>
Fighter jets in low-altitude tactical maneuver training
(China Military Online) 09:16, June 01, 2023
Fighter jets attached to a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University soar over the shore of the Bohai Sea during a low-altitude tactical maneuver training exercise in early May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ni Shuai)
