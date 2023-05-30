Home>>
China-Laos Friendship Shield 2023 joint military exercise concludes
(China Military Online) 09:26, May 30, 2023
Chinese participating troops attend the closing ceremony of the China-Laos Friendship Shield-2023 joint military exercise at the training ground of Kommadam Academy of the Lao People's Armed Forces (LPAF) on May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Jicheng)
