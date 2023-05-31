Home>>
PAP soldiers conduct explosive ordnance disposal training
(China Military Online) 09:43, May 31, 2023
Wearing the heavy protective gear, a soldier assigned to a mobile detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Guangxi Corps threads the needles during an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) training exercise in late May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Ming)
