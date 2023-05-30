Home>>
Chinese defense minister to attend Shangri-La Dialogue
(Xinhua) 13:09, May 30, 2023
BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu will attend the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore and pay a visit to the country from May 31 to June 4, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced Monday.
At the event, Li will deliver a speech and meet with heads of delegations from relevant countries, said Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for the MND at a press conference.
During Li's visit to Singapore, he will also hold meetings and have talks with leaders of the Singaporean government and its defense departments, Tan noted.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.