Chinese defense minister to attend Shangri-La Dialogue

Xinhua) 13:09, May 30, 2023

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu will attend the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore and pay a visit to the country from May 31 to June 4, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced Monday.

At the event, Li will deliver a speech and meet with heads of delegations from relevant countries, said Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for the MND at a press conference.

During Li's visit to Singapore, he will also hold meetings and have talks with leaders of the Singaporean government and its defense departments, Tan noted.

