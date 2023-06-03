Amphibious armored vehicles maneuver toward beach-head

China Military Online) 14:01, June 03, 2023

Amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army change formation during a maritime embarkation and debarkation exercise jointly conducted with a naval landing ship on May 16, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Zubin)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)