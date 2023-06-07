Airmen erect air-defense missiles

China Military Online) 09:47, June 07, 2023

Airmen assigned to a surface-to-air missile brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command withdraw after erecting a surface-to-air missile system in the evening during a recent realistic training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiang Kun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)