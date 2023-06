Amphibious armored vehicles engage in night training

China Military Online) 09:53, June 14, 2023

An amphibious armored vehicle attached to an amphibious armored detachment with a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army engage in maritime embarkation and debarkation operation during recent night driving training. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wei Xiaosheng)

