Main battle tanks fire at night

China Military Online) 13:27, June 12, 2023

Soldiers assigned to an artillery element of a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army maneuver a main battle tank to the battlefield at twilight during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise in late May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Zhiqi)

