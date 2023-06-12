Home>>
Main battle tanks fire at night
(China Military Online) 13:27, June 12, 2023
Soldiers assigned to an artillery element of a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army maneuver a main battle tank to the battlefield at twilight during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise in late May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Zhiqi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
