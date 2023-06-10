Home>>
Fighter jets in round-the-clock training mission
(China Military Online) 10:09, June 10, 2023
A fighter jet attached to a brigade under the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College bathes in sunset's fading light during a round-the-clock training mission in early June, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)
