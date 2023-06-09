Home>>
Tugboat sprays water to put out mock fire
(China Military Online) 09:34, June 09, 2023
An ocean rescue and tug boat attached to a naval combat support ship flotilla under the PLA Eastern Theater Command sprays water to put out the simulated fire on a rescue and salvage ship during a combat training drill in late May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Dai Jingyu)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.