Tugboat sprays water to put out mock fire

China Military Online) 09:34, June 09, 2023

An ocean rescue and tug boat attached to a naval combat support ship flotilla under the PLA Eastern Theater Command sprays water to put out the simulated fire on a rescue and salvage ship during a combat training drill in late May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Dai Jingyu)

