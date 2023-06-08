Home>>
Transport aircraft takes off for flight training
(China Military Online) 10:35, June 08, 2023
Transport aircraft attached to the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise in late May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Rongkai)
