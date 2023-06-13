Home>>
Fight jet soars up into sky
(China Military Online) 09:49, June 13, 2023
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky during a recent round-the-clock flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Main battle tanks fire at night
- Fighter jets in round-the-clock training mission
- Tugboat sprays water to put out mock fire
- Chinese naval training ship heading to Philippines after wrapping up friendly visit to Brunei
- Transport aircraft takes off for flight training
- Airmen erect air-defense missiles
- Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang arrives in Brunei for goodwill visit
- MBT fires main gun in live-fire exercise
- J-10 fighters taxi in close formation
- Amphibious armored vehicles maneuver toward beach-head
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.