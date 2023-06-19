Chinese naval training ship heading back after wrapping up friendly visit to Philippines

People see off crew members of Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83) at a farewell ceremony at South Harbor in Manila, the Philippines, June 17, 2023. The Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83) departed for China on Saturday after successfully concluding its goodwill visit to the Philippines. (Xinhua)

MANILA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83) departed for China on Saturday after successfully concluding its goodwill visit to the Philippines.

The ship has finished its visit mission in far seas, and the cadet training will continue on its way back.

The Philippine side held a grand farewell ceremony at the South Harbor in Manila. More than 300 people, including Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian, defense attache to the Philippines Li Jianzhong, staff of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines, representatives of Chinese companies, local Chinese associations and Chinese students, as well as representatives of the Philippine Navy, went to the port to see off the ship.

During the visit to the Philippines, the ship commanders paid a courtesy call to the Philippine Navy chief and attended the welcome dinner hosted by Philippine Navy. The representatives of the ship members carried out professional exchanges and cultural and sports interactions, including football and tug-of-war games, with officers and soldiers of the Philippine Navy.

During its stay, the ship Qi Jiguang organized five activities open to the public, and joined the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines to donate disaster relief materials to areas affected by recent volcano unrest and typhoon in the Philippines.

The ship also held a deck reception on Thursday evening attended by nearly 300 people, in which the visiting crew members performed traditional folk music, dance, and martial arts.

Named after Qi Jiguang, a national hero of the Ming Dynasty of China, the ship was commissioned in February 2017 as the largest and most modernized Chinese homegrown professional training ship. This is the first visit to the Philippines by the naval training ship.

Crew members of Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83) take part in a friendship football game with the Philippine Navy members in Manila, the Philippines, June 15, 2023. The Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83) departed for China on Saturday after successfully concluding its goodwill visit to the Philippines. (Xinhua)

