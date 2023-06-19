Home>>
Infantrymen charge toward mock enemy on beach
(China Military Online) 08:59, June 19, 2023
Amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army release smoke bombs for concealment during a recent amphibious training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)
