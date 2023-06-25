MBTs en route to training field

Main battle tanks attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army kick up plumes of dust as they move forward to the designated base during a maneuver operation in desert on June 7, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Jiazheng)

