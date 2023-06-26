Aerial view of N China's Tianjin Municipality

Xinhua) 08:21, June 26, 2023

This aerial view taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of the Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

The 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, will be held in Tianjin from June 27 to 29.

Approximately 1,500 leaders from both public and private sectors from more than 90 countries will come together for the three-day event.

This aerial view taken on June 24, 2023 shows a view of north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial view taken on June 16, 2023 shows a container ship berthing at the Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial photo taken on June 24, 2023 shows a view of the Tianjin Meijiang Convention Center, the venue for the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial view taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial view taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of the Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial view taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial view taken on June 16, 2023 shows a saltworks in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial view taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of the 530-meter Tianjin Chow Tai Fook Finance Centre (CTF) at the Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial view taken on June 24, 2023 shows a view of the Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial view taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of the main channel of the Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial view taken on June 16, 2023 shows a wetland in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial view taken on June 24, 2023 shows a view of north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial view taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of the Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial view taken on June 16, 2023 shows a view of north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

