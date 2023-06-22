Shipbuilder in Tianjin sees boom of overseas orders

(新华网) 09:59, June 22, 2023

This photo shows a container ship under construction at the factory of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) (Tianjin) Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2023. With production in full swing, the shipbuilder has witnessed a boom of overseas orders this year, and its production plan has already scheduled to 2027. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This aerial photo shows a ship to be delivered at the factory of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) (Tianjin) Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2023. With production in full swing, the shipbuilder has witnessed a boom of overseas orders this year, and its production plan has already scheduled to 2027. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This aerial photo shows a container ship under construction at the factory of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) (Tianjin) Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2023. With production in full swing, the shipbuilder has witnessed a boom of overseas orders this year, and its production plan has already scheduled to 2027. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This aerial photo shows a container ship under construction at the factory of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) (Tianjin) Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2023. With production in full swing, the shipbuilder has witnessed a boom of overseas orders this year, and its production plan has already scheduled to 2027. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An employee works at the factory of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) (Tianjin) Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2023. With production in full swing, the shipbuilder has witnessed a boom of overseas orders this year, and its production plan has already scheduled to 2027. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An employee works at the factory of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) (Tianjin) Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2023. With production in full swing, the shipbuilder has witnessed a boom of overseas orders this year, and its production plan has already scheduled to 2027. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)