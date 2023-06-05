Commercial complex unveiled in Tianjin, N China

Xinhua) 13:37, June 05, 2023

This photo taken on June 2, 2023 shows people having fun on top of a commercial complex in Heping District, north China's Tianjin. Transformed from four vacant buildings, a commercial complex was unveiled in Heping District of Tianjin recently. This commercial complex not only offers people with shopping malls but also leisure spaces such as rooftop parks and pocket parks. The airplane themed bar and other entertainment spaces located on top of the commercial complex gained popularity for the surrounding business area. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

