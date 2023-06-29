Home>>
Mine-clearing vehicle fires line charge
(China Military Online) 14:34, June 29, 2023
Mine-clearing vehicle attached to a combined-arms brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army launches a rocket-projected mine clearing line charge (MICLIC) to blow up mine threats during explosive ordnance disposal training on June 18, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yao Zongkai)
Mine-clearing vehicle attached to a combined-arms brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army detonates explosives to clear the path during explosive ordnance disposal training on June 18, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yao Zongkai)
Mine-clearing vehicle attached to a combined-arms brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army detonates explosives to clear the path during explosive ordnance disposal training on June 18, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yao Zongkai)
