China reveals "10 most beautiful rural roads" in 2022

People's Daily Online) 16:42, June 27, 2023

China's Ministry of Transport unveiled an official list of the "10 most beautiful rural roads in the country" on June 20, revealing some of China’s most stunning roadways.

After a selection procedure that included online voting and a review by experts from the Ministry of Transport, 10 rural roads, including Songyan road, an important route for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing’s Yanqing district, were identified as the "top 10 most beautiful rural roads" in 2022.

The 10 most beautiful rural roads in China in 2022 are:

Songyan road, an important route for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing’s Yanqing district. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport of China)