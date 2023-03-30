Chinese company lands 53-mln-euro road project in Montenegro

Xinhua) 13:16, March 30, 2023

BELGRADE, March 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Shandong Hi-Speed Group was contracted on Wednesday to build a 16-km road between Montenegro's Tivat airport and Jaz beach. The project, worth 53 million euros, is co-funded by the European Union (EU).

The agreement was signed in the capital city of Podgorica by the director of the Traffic Administration of Montenegro Radomir Vuksanovic, executive director of the Regional Waterworks of the Montenegrin Coast Borislav Ivankovic, and a representative of Shandong Hi-Speed, the Montenegrin government said in a press release.

Among others, the event was attended by Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic, Chinese Ambassador to Montenegro Fan Kun, and the representatives of the European Investment Bank in Montenegro.

According to the press release, the project encompasses the construction of a modern boulevard-type road with two traffic lanes and sidewalks along the entire length of the road, roundabouts, as well as a new water pipeline that will improve water supply to the municipalities of Tivat, Kotor and Herceg Novi.

The project also includes the construction and reconstruction of five bridges, the installation of new passive traffic safety and signal systems, and the construction of road lighting along the road.

According to Abazovic, intensive work will begin after the summer.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)