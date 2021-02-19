China to donate 30,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Montenegro

BELGRADE, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will donate 30,000 anti-coronavirus vaccines doses to Montenegro, the Chinese Embassy in that country confirmed in a press release on Thursday.

The embassy said that "as a friend of Montenegro, China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Montenegro in the joint fight against the pandemic, and in the joint building of the Community of Human Health."

"We are convinced that the brave Montenegrin people will surely overcome the pandemic and improve economic development," the release said.

The embassy recalled that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Montenegro have sincerely supported and helped each other, and their traditional friendship is becoming even stronger.

According to the release, China has won the fight against the pandemic because it implemented effective preventive and control measures and strengthened international cooperation, including in the field of vaccine development.

By supporting countries in urgent need of Chinese vaccines and respecting the principle of a community of shared future, China is in favor of international cooperation in a variety of ways.

"China has joined the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative, which will provide 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Chinese companies conduct joint vaccine research and development with partners in more than ten countries and ensure the export of Chinese vaccines to countries where vaccines are urgently needed and approved for emergency use," the release said.