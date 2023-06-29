World's first 16-megawatt offshore wind turbine successfully installed in Fujian

Ecns.cn) 13:21, June 29, 2023

The world's first offshore wind turbine with an installed capacity of 16 megawatts is installed on Baihetan, an offshore platform with a lifting capacity of 2,000 tons, in Pingtan, east China's Fujian Province, June 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Ming)

The center height of the wind turbine hub is 152 meters, the weight of the engine room and the generator combination is 385 tons, the blade is 123 meters long, and the impeller sweeping area is about 50,000 square meters, the equivalent of about 7 standard soccer fields.

