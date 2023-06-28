View of Dong'an Lake Sports Park ahead of Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games

Xinhua) 13:10, June 28, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows a view of Dong'an Lake Sports Park, one month ahead of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Dong'an Lake Sports Park boasts the main stadium of Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, the main cauldron, the main press center and the aquatics center, among other facilities. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows a view of Dong'an Lake Sports Park and a part of the expressway leading to the downtown, one month ahead of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Dong'an Lake Sports Park boasts the main stadium of Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, the main cauldron, the main press center and the aquatics center, among other facilities. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows a view of the main stadium in Dong'an Lake Sports Park, one month ahead of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Dong'an Lake Sports Park boasts the main stadium of Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, the main cauldron, the main press center and the aquatics center, among other facilities. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

