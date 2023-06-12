Kenyan runner attends training sessions to make preparations for Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 09:17, June 12, 2023

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor (2nd R) from Kisii University attends a training session in Eldoret, Kenya, on June 6, 2023. At nearly 6 am, the first morning light shines upon the landmark arch written with "Home of Champions" in Iten, the runners gathered here to greet each other with a fist bump, stretch their muscles, and prepare for the first training session of the day.

With an average altitude of 2,400 meters, Iten sits in the west of Kenya, near the Great Rift Valley of East Africa. It is an ideal long-distance running training place and is the cradle of many world-class middle and long distance runners. In Iten, athletes of different camps, age groups, and genders train together and inspire each other with their performance.

The 22-year-old Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor, an athlete student from Kisii University who trains in Iten, was born in Kitale, a small town in the northwest of Iten. "Eliud Kipchoge is my idol, and his experience inspires me to train hard day in and day out," Kelvin said. Since enrolling in university in 2019, Kelvin has trained for years and won medals in many competitions in Africa. In the East African University Games held in Uganda in December 2022, Kelvin won first and third place in the 5000 meters and 10000 meters respectively.

"I'll compete in 10000 meters and half-marathon for the upcoming 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu and many other athletes from Iten will join the squad," said Kelvin, captain of Kenya's university track and field team for the Universiade.

"Racing in China will be a special experience and I learned that China is a country with rich history. Hopefully, I will get a chance to explore it," said Kelvin. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor (R) from Kisii University stretches muscles after an early morning session of local training camp in Iten, Kenya, on June 5, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor (front L) from Kisii University attends a training session in Eldoret, Kenya, on June 6, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor from Kisii University drinks water during a training session in Eldoret, Kenya, on June 6, 2023.

Kenyan runners attend an early morning session of local training camp in Iten, Kenya, on June 5, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor from Kisii University stretches muscles after an early morning session of local training camp in Iten, Kenya, on June 5, 2023.

Aerial photo taken on June 5, 2023 shows Kenyan runners attend an early morning session of local training camp in Iten, Kenya.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor (front L) from Kisii University warms up before an early morning session of local training camp in Iten, Kenya, on June 5, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor (5th L) from Kisii University gestures during a training session in Eldoret, Kenya, on June 6, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor (2nd L) from Kisii University drinks water during a training session in Eldoret, Kenya, on June 6, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor (front L) from Kisii University interacts with other runners before a morning session of local training camp in Iten, Kenya, on June 5, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor (2nd L) talks with students of hockey team at Kisii University in Kisii, Kenya, on June 6, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor from Kisii University reacts after an early morning session of local training camp in Iten, Kenya, on June 5, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor (R) from Kisii University talks with coach James Kwalia during a training session in Eldoret, Kenya, on June 6, 2023.

Aerial photo taken on June 5, 2023 shows Kenyan runners attend an early morning session of local training camp in Iten, Kenya.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor (top, R) from Kisii University delivers a presentation at Kisii University in Kisii, Kenya, on June 6, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor (front, 2nd L) from Kisii University takes notes at Kisii University in Kisii, Kenya, on June 6, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor from Kisii University pets a cat at a training camp in Iten, Kenya, on June 5, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor (R) is seen at Kisii University in Kisii, Kenya, on June 6, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor (R) works as an student assistant in sports office at Kisii University in Kisii, Kenya, on June 6, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor from Kisii University dusts off with leaves after a morning session of local training camp in Iten, Kenya, on June 5, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor from Kisii University delivers a presentation at Kisii University in Kisii, Kenya, on June 6, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor (front) from Kisii University is seen at Kisii University in Kisii, Kenya, on June 6, 2023.

Photo taken on June 5, 2023 shows the landmark arch written with "Home of Champions" in Iten, Kenya.

Runners take rest at a training camp in Iten, Kenya, on June 5, 2023.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kimtai Chepsigor (R) from Kisii University is seen at Kisii University in Kisii, Kenya, on June 6, 2023.

