Giorgio Morandi art exhibition held in China's Chengdu
(Xinhua) 13:11, April 28, 2023
People visit an art exhibition of Giorgio Morandi at Chengdu Art Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 26, 2023. A Giorgio Morandi art exhibition, on display here from April 20 to June 18, is providing China's art enthusiasts the opportunity to appreciate the work of the late Italian artist. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)
