Heads of Delegations Meeting held four months ahead of Chengdu World University Games

Xinhua) 11:04, March 29, 2023

CHENGDU, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A four-day Heads of Delegations (HoD) Meeting for the Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games commenced here on Tuesday, featuring the attendance of 79 delegations both on-site and virtually.

The Games will be held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, from July 28 to August 8.

According to the FISU requirements, the HoD Spring Meeting is usually organized by the Executive Committee of the Games three or four months before it gets underway, serving as a platform to share information and answer questions.

With over 120 days to go to the Games, the HoD Meeting, running until Friday, witnessed the presence of 33 National University Sports Federations attending on-site and 46 taking part virtually.

At Tuesday's opening meeting, the Executive Committee offered detailed explanations on registration, visa, arrival and departure and some other fields.

Delegations are also invited to tour 27 competition venues and the Games Village during the four-day meeting.

