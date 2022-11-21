What it's like to run a marathon in Chengdu

The 2022 Chengdu Marathon took place on Sunday morning.

The fastest runner Guan Yousheng completed the race in 2 hours, 15 minutes and 6 seconds. More than 30,000 runners participated in the event, including 20,000 people in the full marathon and 10,000 runners in the half marathon.

