Night cruise tour showcases culture of Chengdu
(Ecns.cn) 09:39, September 30, 2022
Night view of Anshun bridge, a famous historic bridge and landmark along the Jinjiang River in Chengdu, a travel hub in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Yang)
13 themed cruise boats were launched to present lines of Chinese famous poet Du Fu along the Jinjiang River ahead of the National Day holiday in Chengdu.
