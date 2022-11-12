Chengdu Universiade 2021 vows to take next step

BRUSSELS, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- With eight months to go, the Chengdu 2021 World University Games presented a report to the Executive Committee Meeting of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) here on Friday and is ready to take the next step.

Wang Guangliang, vice director-general of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Liaison from the Chengdu Organizing Committee, said the preparation is upgraded, and every session of the Games, such as workforce management, volunteers, security and media service, is underway.

"The success of the 2022 World Table Tennis Team Championships (WTTTC) last month in Chengdu gave us the confidence to host the Universiade under closed-loop," Wang said. "There is no positive during the WTTTC."

Wang said the Universiade will still be closed-loop and require no quarantine, and all participants need to take pre-departure and landing tests for COVID-19.

Shen Zhen, vice president of FISU and Federation of University Sports of China, informed the board that China optimized the COVID-19 measures on Friday, cutting the quarantine period from seven days to five days and the negative COVID-19 tests requirement for inbound travelers from twice to once in 48 hours before boarding.

The Chengdu Universiade was postponed twice because of the epidemic and will be staged on July 28-August 8, 2023.

The Organizing Committees of Torino 2025 FISU World University Winter Games and Rhine-Ruhr 2025 Summer Games also made their presentations at the meeting.

FISU will vote for the hosts of the 2027 Summer Universiade on Saturday from two candidates - Chungcheong Megacity of South Korea and North Carolina of the United States.

