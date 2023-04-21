Store of licensed products for Chengdu World University Games opens in Beijing

People shop licensed products for the Chengdu World University Games in an official store at the National Stadium or "Bird's Nest" in Beijing, April 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

An official souvenir store was inaugurated on Wednesday in Beijing, marking the 100-day countdown to the games. It is the first flagship store of a major sports event at the Bird's Nest since the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. More than 1,000 licensed products were displayed in the store, including toys, stationeries and other sports accessories.

