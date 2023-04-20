In pics: 100-day countdown event for Chengdu World University Games

Xinhua) 16:44, April 20, 2023

Photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows the stadium for the opening ceremony and cauldron in the light show for 100-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games at Dong'an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows the venues in the light show for 100-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games at Dong'an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows the stadium for the opening ceremony and cauldron in the light show for 100-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games at Dong'an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows the cauldron in the light show for 100-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games at Dong'an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows the cauldron in the light show for 100-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games at Dong'an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Students of Sichuan Conservatory of Music sing a song on the 100-day countdown event for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games at Dong'an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Guests start the countdown on the 100-day countdown event for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games at Dong'an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Models present the uniforms of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games on the 100-day countdown event at Dong'an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

FISU acting president Leonz Eder addresses through video on the 100-day countdown event for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games at Dong'an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Olympic diving champion Shi Tingmao (3rd L) and gymnastic champion Zou Kai (2nd R) are named as the public welfare promotion ambassadors for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games on the 100-day countdown event at Dong'an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Olympic diving champion Shi Tingmao (4th L) sings a song on the 100-day countdown event for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games at Dong'an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

