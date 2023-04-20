Universiade concert held in Tsinghua University to celebrate 100-day countdown

Xinhua) 16:21, April 20, 2023

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- A concert was held on the campus of Tsinghua University on Wednesday to mark the 100-day countdown to the 31st Summer World University Games.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the 31st Summer Universiade were postponed twice and will take place between July 28 and August 8 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The organizing committee has collected more than 2,700 songs for the Universiade from home and abroad, some of which have already become popular on the campus.

The Universiade-themed concert attracted a lot of college students to join the celebration of the upcoming event.

"Taking part in sports activities has long been a tradition in Tsinghua University," said Liu Shuoyu, a senior student at Tsinghua University.

"We pay close attention to the World University Games, as some of our national team's athletes are from Tsinghua University. I am looking forward to watching the Games in Chengdu, and the high jump in particular."

Asad Mujeeb, an international student from Pakistan, expressed his keen anticipation as well.

"The Universiade is an important platform for the youth from different countries to enhance mutual understanding and friendship. I hope all of them will enjoy the Games and achieve the best," said Mujeeb.

