Sichuan strives to provide green power for World University Games

Xinhua) 15:55, April 19, 2023

CHENGDU, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Sichuan Province has strengthened infrastructure construction to ensure power supply for major venues of the 31st FISU World University Games is generated by clean energy.

The Games will be held in Chengdu, capital city of Sichuan, from July 28 to August 8.

A total of 11 newly built and expanded power grids and supporting projects are now preparing to generate and supply electricity produced by clean energy, according to State Grid Sichuan Electric Power Company.

To facilitate green and low-carbon travel for the event, Sichuan has also launched a charging service network. A 200-square-meter photovoltaic charging station has been established in the downtown area of Longquanyi district in Chengdu, which is able to provide charging services for 46 electric vehicles simultaneously.

In addition, cadmium telluride solar panels, which can absorb and convert sunlight into electricity, have been installed on the roof of hotels for athletes. The technology was widely used at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Sichuan is one of the largest clean energy bases in China. By the end of 2022, Sichuan's installed clean energy capacity exceeded 100 million kilowatts. Among them, the installed capacity of hydropower reached 97.5 million kilowatts.

