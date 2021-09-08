China to launch pilot scheme for green power trading

Xinhua) 09:37, September 08, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2020 shows a photovoltaic power station, also a poverty-relief project, at the green industrial development park in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China will roll out a pilot scheme for green power trading in order to guide the society to actively consume green power and accelerate its low-carbon transition, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Tuesday.

Under the pilot scheme, users who have demands for green power will directly trade with wind power and photovoltaic power generation enterprises, said the NDRC.

Other renewable energy generation enterprises will be included in the scheme step by step, it added.

The NDRC did not specify the timeline for the pilot scheme, but the commission will work with the State Energy Administration to give instructions, while the State Grid and the China Southern Power Grid Company will arrange power exchange centers in Beijing and Guangzhou to carry out specific works.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)