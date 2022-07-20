Home>>
Fresh wind, clean power in Inner Mongolia
(People's Daily App) 13:24, July 20, 2022
Zhalantun, Inner Mongolia, where stands the first wind turbine of the Wind Energy Clean Heating Project constructed by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).
When a turbine generator is at full power, it generates about 4,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per hour of rotation, which can satisfy the electricity consumption of a family of four for one year.
The project is expected to generate 154 million kWh of electricity per year after being fully connected to the grid, equivalent to a savings of 50,000 tons of standard coal.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
