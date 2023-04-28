Chengdu Universiade's medal ribbons applying craftsmanship of Shu brocade showcase Chinese aesthetics

Photo shows medal ribbons using Shu brocade, a national intangible cultural heritage of China, for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, or Universiade. (Photo courtesy of Executive Committee of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games)

The ribbons used for the medals of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, or Universiade are made with Shu brocade craftsmanship, a national intangible cultural heritage in China, providing a showcase of Chinese aesthetics.

Patterns including the "Sun and Immortal Birds", Chengdu city's flower the hibiscus, and auspicious clouds are incorporated into the medal ribbons, which are elegant while possessing a classical simplicity, according to Ma Liwa, a professor at the School of Fine Arts and Design of the College of Chinese and ASEAN Arts affiliated with Chengdu University in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The Chengdu Ancient Shu Brocade Research Institute had been tasked with producing the medal ribbons for the Chengdu 2021 Universiade.

"We want to take this opportunity to introduce Shu brocade to the rest of the world," said Hu Guangjun, director of the institute. In addition, he hopes that more young people will pay attention to the national intangible cultural heritage and bring Shu brocade products to ordinary Chinese families.

Hu said that producing the medal ribbons involves more than 70 complex procedures, and the institute's design and production teams revised the design drawings over 40 times before successfully producing the exquisite ribbons, which are 2.5 centimeters wide and 105 centimeters in length.

Hu, who has been weaving Shu brocade for over 50 years, invited more than 30 craftsmen to weave Shu brocade on the ribbons by hand. "We also used nanometer technology to ensure the ribbons’ aesthetic appeal will last for a longer time," Hu said.

Shu brocade is a type of richly-embroidered silk fabric that has been produced in Chengdu for well over 2,000 years. It was listed in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

