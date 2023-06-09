Chengdu 2021 FISU Games release Flame Relay themed animation Chasing the Light

People's Daily Online) 15:13, June 09, 2023

The Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games have released a Flame Relay themed animation named Chasing the Light.

In the animated movie, a giant panda, along with a Sun and Immortal Bird, journeys through ancient Chinese paintings as a torchbearer in history to extol human’s pursuit and inheritance of the light of civilisation through the ages. It showcases the charm of traditional Chinese culture, giant panda conservation and the ancient Shu civilisation represented by the Sun and Immortal Birds Gold Ornament.

Chinese paintings serve as a world-renowned image of Chinese art to the international community. In the context of such paintings, the animation relates a story that the giant panda rescued by the Sun and Immortal Bird helps relay the flame.

By virtue of presenting the flexibility of giant pandas in nature, the animation displays the giant panda playing sports at the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games such as artistic gymnastics and Wushu in novel movements to animate some famous traditional Chinese paintings.

Holding a bamboo torch in hand, the brave and lively giant panda escorts the Sun and Immortal Bird from the time-honoured paintings to modern Chengdu. On arrival at Dong’an Lake Sports Park, where the opening ceremony of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games will take place and where the main stadium of the event is located, the birds circle and soar from the torch and become part of the dome of the stadium.

The Flame Relay for the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games will kick off on 10 June. As an international sports event, this fertile ground for cultural exchanges is set to shine a limelight on the elegant and high-end Chinese elements to the globe.

(Presented by Chengdu 2021 FISU Games Official Website)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)