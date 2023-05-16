Organizers pledge first-class media services during Chengdu Universiade

CHENGDU, China, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Organizers of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games have pledged to provide first-class services to the media from around the globe during the event.

Gu Xuebin, executive vice president of the Executive Committee of the Chengdu 2021 World University Games, made the remarks at the World Press Briefing for the Chengdu 2021 Universiade which was held here on Monday.

More than 100 media representatives including an International Sports Press Association (AIPS) delegation headed by its president Giovanni Merlo attended the briefing.

Merlo praised the Chengdu 2021 Organizers' efforts over the past few years.

"The Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games is different from previous, due to the pandemic. The preparation work for it has faced unprecedented challenges, which have been postponed and postponed," he said. "But I think that you did it the best way."

In collaboration with AIPS, the Chengdu 2021 Organizing Committee also announced that a Young Reporters Program has been launched.

"The FISU World University Games are a door open to the young people from all over the world. It always plays an important role in developing college students' sports in various countries and regions, also promoting cultural exchanges among the world's youth," Merlo said.

"The Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games are the perfect event for our young colleagues to make a great experience of work on the field and in the same time to learn about the culture of this land that is amazing."

As the first world-class sporting event to take place in western China, the Chengdu 2021 World University Games will run from July 28 to August 8.

