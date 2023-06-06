Chengdu Universiade showcases emblem, mascot, torch, and medals

The emblem, mascot, torch and medals of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games were showcased by organizers at a press conference on June 2.

The emblem of the Chengdu Universiade. (Photo courtesy of the executive committee of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games)

The executive committee of the Chengdu Universiade initiated a global call for emblem designs in 2019, with nearly 2,000 entries received within two months, according to organizers. After several rounds of review, voting and refinement, the final version was selected.

The emblem, shaped like the letter "U" for "university," incorporates four gradient color blocks: scarlet, bright yellow, emerald green and lake blue, echoing that of the FISU.

The Games have also released digital-themed collections, marking the Universiade's first foray into launching digital cultural and creative products, stated Miao Yuyuan, deputy director of the communication department of the executive committee of the Chengdu FISU World University Games.

Rongbao, the mascot of the Chengdu Universiade. (Photo courtesy of the executive committee of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games)

The much-anticipated mascot of the Games encapsulates Chengdu's distinct essence. The mascot blends a panda, an iconic image of Chengdu, and Sichuan Opera, included on the national intangible cultural heritage list. The mascot, named "Rongbao," draws inspiration from "Zhi Ma," a giant panda from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The panda mascot's ears, eyes and tail are all flame-shaped, reflecting the spicy flavors of Chengdu cuisine, the vivid fire-spitting performances of Sichuan Opera, and the passionate spirit of the Chengdu people.

Rong Huo, the torch of the Chengdu Universiade. (Photo courtesy of the executive committee of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games)

The Universiade's torch, dubbed "Rong Huo," incorporates "Rong," a nickname of Chengdu, which symbolizes harmony and inclusiveness. Like the embelm, the torch also features four gradient colors, highlighting the vibrant lifestyle of Chengdu and the youth of university students.

The design of the torch, filled with thoughtful details, integrates Chinese characteristics and Sichuan cultural elements. The front of the torch presents a panda, and at the top, there's a Sun God Bird pattern, an emblematic image of Chengdu and a symbol of China's cultural heritage. The torch's profile is reminiscent of a bronze figure statue discovered at the Sanxingdui Ruins site in Sichuan.

Medals of the Chengdu Universiade. (Photo courtesy of the executive committee of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games)

All these elements demonstrate that ancient Chinese civilization will be rejuvenated with fresh vitality during the upcoming grand youth celebration.

The Universiade's medals, a crucial component of the sporting event, are named "Rongguang," which shares the same Chinese pronunciation as "glory," thus conveying best wishes to the student-athletes striving to achieve their dreams in Chengdu.

Miao expressed that with the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games approaching, they hope to share messages of peace, friendship and hope worldwide through the embelm, mascot, torch and medals. Moreover, he expects the world to sense Chengdu's cultural vibrancy and modern energy, thereby fostering an understanding of the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

