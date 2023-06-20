Home>>
Universiade themed subway station unveiled in Chengdu
(Ecns.cn) 16:43, June 20, 2023
Passengers walk at a Universiade themed subway station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 20, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Featuring the 31st FISU World University Games, the subway station opened on Monday in Chengdu, host city of the biennial Summer University Games.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chengdu Universiade torch relay held in Shenzhen
- Chengdu Universiade torch relay held in Harbin
- Chengdu Universiade torch relay starts in Beijing
- Kenyan runner attends training sessions to make preparations for Chengdu Universiade
- Chengdu 2021 FISU Games release Flame Relay themed animation Chasing the Light
- Flame of Chengdu Universiade transferred to Beijing ahead of torch relay
- Chinese state councilor calls for high-quality preparations for Universiade in Chengdu
- Chengdu Universiade showcases emblem, mascot, torch, and medals
- Organizers pledge first-class media services during Chengdu Universiade
- Listen to Hustle and Bustle of Chengdu
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.