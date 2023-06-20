We Are China

Universiade themed subway station unveiled in Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 16:43, June 20, 2023

Passengers walk at a Universiade themed subway station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 20, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Featuring the 31st FISU World University Games, the subway station opened on Monday in Chengdu, host city of the biennial Summer University Games.

