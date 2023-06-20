Chengdu Universiade torch relay held in Shenzhen
Torch bearer Su Bingtian runs with the torch during the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at Shenzhen University in Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province, on June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Torch bearer Su Bingtian holds the torch during the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at Shenzhen University in Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province, on June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Torch bearer Wang Guanbin (2nd L) runs with the torch during the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at Shenzhen University in Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province, on June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Torch bearer Wang Guanbin speaks prior to the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at Shenzhen University in Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province, on June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Torch bearer Su Bingtian runs with the torch during the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at Shenzhen University in Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province, on June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Torch bearer Wang Guanbin runs with the torch during the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at Shenzhen University in Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province, on June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A guard collects the flame back to the lantern after the torch relay of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games at Shenzhen University in Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province, on June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
