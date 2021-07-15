World's first typhoon-resistant floating wind turbine installed in Guangdong

Ecns.cn) 15:57, July 15, 2021

Typhoon-resistant floating wind turbine are being installed at the sea area of Yangjiang, Guangdong Province, July 13, 2021. (Photo/Ji Haisheng)

Guangzhou Salvage Bureau of the Ministry of Transport of China successfully installed the world's first typhoon-resistant floating wind turbine at the sea area of Yangjiang on Tuesday. The wind turbine can withstand up to Level 17 typhoons.

It has a unit capacity of 5,500 kilowatts, a full generating capacity of 5,500 kWh per hour, and can provide clean energy for 30,000 households every year.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)