Home>>
World's first typhoon-resistant floating wind turbine installed in Guangdong
(Ecns.cn) 15:57, July 15, 2021
Typhoon-resistant floating wind turbine are being installed at the sea area of Yangjiang, Guangdong Province, July 13, 2021. (Photo/Ji Haisheng)
Guangzhou Salvage Bureau of the Ministry of Transport of China successfully installed the world's first typhoon-resistant floating wind turbine at the sea area of Yangjiang on Tuesday. The wind turbine can withstand up to Level 17 typhoons.
It has a unit capacity of 5,500 kilowatts, a full generating capacity of 5,500 kWh per hour, and can provide clean energy for 30,000 households every year.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 14 trapped in tunnel flooding in China's Guangdong
- China's Guangzhou cleared of local COVID-19 cases
- Macao to loosen border control with Guangdong over eased COVID-19 situation
- Cub of South China tiger seen at research base in Guangdong
- Guangdong reopens after containing latest outbreaks without losing one single life
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.